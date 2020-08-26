Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Linde by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Linde stock opened at $250.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $251.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.43.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

