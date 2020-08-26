Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $283,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $499,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $289.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.