Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in OSI Systems by 112.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

