Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $268,000 Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,106,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $7,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEX by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of WEX by 14.4% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,684,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day moving average of $152.38. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

