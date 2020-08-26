Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,455,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,706,000 after acquiring an additional 137,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ferro by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ferro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,658,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,892 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,834,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 728,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.84. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.