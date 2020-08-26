Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 813 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $21,959,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

