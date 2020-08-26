Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 498.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 746.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,620,000 after buying an additional 4,800,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a PEG ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.