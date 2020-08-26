Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 14.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Mountain Road Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 325,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.32.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

