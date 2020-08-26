Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

KYN stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

KYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 15,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $95,550.00.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

