Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,580 Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,752 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,202 shares of company stock worth $4,801,610 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.