Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 174.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,973 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

NYSE FR opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

