Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,452 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,559 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

