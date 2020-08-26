Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Holdings Increased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.18% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of MX stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Camillo Martino acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,700.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.