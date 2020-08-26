Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Magellan Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Magellan Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Magellan Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 134,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Magellan Health by 136.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

