Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $51,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,887 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,633,341.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,675 shares of company stock valued at $64,540,890. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $216.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

