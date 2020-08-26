Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $142.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

