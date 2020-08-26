Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 538,690 Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,699,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 538,690 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 8.54% of Great Western Bancorp worth $64,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth $113,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco bought 2,700 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $34,911.00. Also, EVP Douglas Richard Bass bought 15,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,152.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

