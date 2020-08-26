Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,815 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.59% of CONMED worth $53,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 59.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

In other news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

