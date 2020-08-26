Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $64,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $422.29 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $432.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.10. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.