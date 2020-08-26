Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 365,543 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Novocure worth $55,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 85.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,050 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter worth about $17,448,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter worth about $12,808,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 1st quarter worth about $12,054,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 341,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novocure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 666.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

