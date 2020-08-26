Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $66,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

NYSE:AMT opened at $246.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

