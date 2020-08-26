Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,023,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.53% of Performance Food Group worth $58,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,835 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.