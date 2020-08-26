Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.79% of Balchem worth $54,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $36,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth $12,295,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $6,377,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Balchem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

