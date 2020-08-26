Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,631 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.16% of Old National Bancorp worth $49,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 316,222 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 480.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 100,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

