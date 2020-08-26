Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 99,333 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.