Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 80,941 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.43% of Hamilton Lane worth $50,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $76.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

