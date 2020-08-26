Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 603,082 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,082 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.22% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $63,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after acquiring an additional 232,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,156,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,296,000 after acquiring an additional 495,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 147,377 shares during the period.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,802.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $9,586,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,892 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,364. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

NYSE:BJ opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.