Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 48,156 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,209,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WNS were worth $66,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,933,000 after acquiring an additional 414,514 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,720,000 after acquiring an additional 93,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 298,127 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,124,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 324,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 952,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,370,000 after acquiring an additional 145,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

NYSE WNS opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

