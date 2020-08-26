Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 456,898 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,898 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.06% of Bandwidth worth $63,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Bandwidth by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $156.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.79.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total value of $99,876.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,076 shares in the company, valued at $796,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 87,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $11,220,120.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,587.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,335 shares of company stock worth $13,204,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

