Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 353,179 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353,179 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 5.19% of TTM Technologies worth $65,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,625.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $78,034.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,496.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

