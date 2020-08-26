Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,436,731 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.67% of II-VI worth $72,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in II-VI by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $725,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.97.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.