Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $68.67 Million Stock Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 5.03% of WesBanco worth $68,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WesBanco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WesBanco by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other WesBanco news, CFO Robert H. Young bought 1,200 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco Inc has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.99.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. Analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.