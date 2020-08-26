Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $67.72 Million Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.55% of Choice Hotels International worth $67,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. UBS Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Longbow Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

CHH opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.