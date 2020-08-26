Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $65.13 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.81% of Cirrus Logic worth $65,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $95,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.