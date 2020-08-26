Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $65.03 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $65,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $512.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $516.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

