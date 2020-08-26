Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $57.05 Million Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.96% of Saia worth $57,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $50,743,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $19,470,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 233.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262,600 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $18,106,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Saia by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,566 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $136.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

In other Saia news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $891,595 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

