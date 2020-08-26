Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $51.49 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.34% of ESCO Technologies worth $51,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 60,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 1,684.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

