Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $48.66 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of Coherent worth $48,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 342.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Coherent stock opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.76. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHR. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

