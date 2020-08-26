Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,655 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.96% of First Hawaiian worth $66,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 467.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 618,976 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,402,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 105,447 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 21.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

