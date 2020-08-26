Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $58,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $609.65 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.23, for a total value of $60,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,946.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,283 shares of company stock valued at $89,720,186 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

