Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.54% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $66,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000.

NYSE PBH opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

