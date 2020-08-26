Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $55,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Shares of HD opened at $286.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.29. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

