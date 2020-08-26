Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,235 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.72% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $54,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 95.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

SMG stock opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $176.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,863,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

