Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,082,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396,606 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Itau Unibanco worth $61,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 299.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the second quarter worth $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 156.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

