Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 46,043 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.26% of ExlService worth $70,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 71.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

