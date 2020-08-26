Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 43,332 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,332 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.02% of Hub Group worth $49,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $3,211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hub Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. Hub Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

