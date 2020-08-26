Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 417,494 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 417,494 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.39% of WPX Energy worth $49,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

WPX Energy stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 3.53. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

