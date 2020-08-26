Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 305,706 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305,706 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.84% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $58,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,788,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 38.1% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Phupinder Gill purchased 4,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP R Douglas Rose purchased 1,400 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $293,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

