Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 206,466 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 64.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,466 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $58,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,550,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $174.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

