Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.09% of Worthington Industries worth $63,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Worthington Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.24. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.